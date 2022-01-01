Thread: Starlink

We are about to go onto Starlink early in the new year. Is there anyone here using Starlink and if so, do you have any comments you would like to share?
Why?
Why what? Living in Whitford and running a business means that ADSL+ doesn't cut the mustard anymore. What with people working from home, kids on holiday, the pipe is so slow. We can't get VDSL and fibre is years away we are told. Need something that is very much quicker than we have at present. Starlink looks like it will do the trick!
Ah, that makes sense then. I thought it might have just been for the novelty or something. But if you can't get Fiber then fair enough.
