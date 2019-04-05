Either my watch is a day or so out, we're in an alternate universe, history is being made (as usual), the PCW plug puller got laid off before pulling every plug, we've travelled to an earlier time, or Jen has still got some of her sentence to serve.
Either my watch is a day or so out, we're in an alternate universe, history is being made (as usual), the PCW plug puller got laid off before pulling every plug, we've travelled to an earlier time, or Jen has still got some of her sentence to serve.
Entropy is not what
it used to be.
Oh look, logged in. Posted.
And it's the 21st.
Ex-pctek
Bookmarks