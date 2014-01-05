Has anyone here upgraded from an old iMac to the latest iMac? I have and I am not liking it at all!
I have an old 27" iMac, circa 2011. I find it a bit slow, plus I can't update a lot of the software on it so I decided to buy a new one. It arrived last week and I didn't have time to set it up until yesterday.
Some things I love - the new brighter screen, the speed at which things open - but there are so many things I hate that I am seriously considering returning it for a refund.
I have old versions of Word and Outlook on the old Mac, and both work fine. I have Office 365 work and personal accounts (which I only really use on my phone because I can't update the software on my old Mac), and I open Outlook in a web browser for my work emails.
I migrated all my files over from the old Mac to the new, but all the Word documents have been converted to Pages files. I can't for the life of me get them to open in anything other than Pages. I tried downloading the Word files from email to the hard drive but it saves them as Pages files, not Word. I can't seem to work out how to use Word - I opened Office 365 and tried opening the Pages files, but they are greyed out. I tried exporting them as Word files, but when I tried opening them using Office 365, they didn't contain anything other than a few words - not the full text. I even tried copying and pasting the text into a Word document but it doesn't give me the option to save it except to One Drive or something - not to the hard drive folders where I have everything organised.
I am at the point now where I want to remove all my files from the new Mac, put it back in the box and send it back to Apple!
Any advice?
Also, I'd be keen to hear from anyone who has returned anything to Apple - is this a possibility or will they just tell me to bugger off if I don't like the product?
