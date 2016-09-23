For years I have used Kodi and until a day or two ago it has worked well. I can get onto Kodi, and everything appears to be OK until I go to the Video Addons. I can select the addon and then the fun starts. If I select any of the addons and the select search of say Movies or a Movie in the list, the screen has a momentary flicker as it try's to make contact with a provider and then just goes back to sitting, waiting! Nothing I do seems to work. I have re-installed the Program over the existing Program but to no avail.
Anyone struck this before? Hope I make sense.
