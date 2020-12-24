What is every elf's favourite type of music?
Wrap, of course.
What do you call a scary looking reindeer?
A cariboo.
What do reindeers say before they tell you a joke?
This one's going to sleigh you.
Why did the Grinch go to the liquor store?
He was looking for some Christmas spirit.
Why is it becoming harder to buy Advent calendars?
Their days are numbered.
Where does mistletoe go to become famous?
Holly-wood.
What do elves learn at school?
The elfabet.
What do you call a frog hanging from the ceiling?
Mistletoad.
What do you get when you cross a duck with Santa?
A Christmas quacker.
What does Santa suffer from if he becomes stuck in a chimney?
Santa Claustrophobia.
What do you call Santa when he takes a break?
Santa Pause.
And do you know the origin of the fairy on top of the Christmas tree?
It had been a tough Christmas for Santa. Mrs Claus was giving him a hard time, the elves had gone on a go slow, when there was a knock on the door. It was the Christmas fairy. "Merry Christmas, Santa! I have your Christmas tree. Where would you like it?"
