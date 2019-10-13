I do not often playback music on my PC, usually it is videos. I have fiddled with the new Windows 11 Media Player Program to play a single track, well and good. However, if I have a list of music in a folder, I cannot get the program to auto play all songs, I have to start each individually.
Videos I can get to play by using the Film & TV app and it has three dots bottom R corner that allows options including auto play. The new Win11 media player does not have this option.
What playback programs do you recommend that will allow auto play to be selected?
