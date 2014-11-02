Foundry ANZ (formerly IDG Communications) have officially given the end date for PressF1 - 20 December 2022
I thought this thread could be used as a final farewell to each other (at least on this forum) and an opportunity to reminisce.
I have been a member for over 20 years and had the honour to be appointed a moderator (along with Chilling_Silence), for nearly 18 years. It has certainly been an experience which I have learned so much from. While I may be a much quieter particpant these days, it was PF1 members who encouraged and supported me in learning so much about computers, Windows and Linux - not too mention all the off-topic discussion held. I joined the forum on my new Pentium III 733 MHz PC with 128 MB of RAM, with Windows ME which I loved, despite the disparaging comments I got for my taste in OS . I built my first computer here, although I was informed by godfather that unless I also soldiered the capacitors to the motherboard, this didn't count as a build from scratch. We had members that literally built some of the first NZ computers. I was in awe of their knowledge.
I became a Linux g33k, running this as my sole OS for several years while using a 56K dial up modem. Redhat/Fedora with KDE was my go-to distro and desktop, but I did dapple with others and compiled a Gentoo system from start to finish. Chilling_Silence was always compiling the heck out of his kernel to make it faster and more minimal. I was lucky if I remembered to include support for my audio chipset each time I tried to follow his enthusiastic footsteps...
Bruce Buckman (aka Biggles plus another alias I won't mention ...) and Chris Keall were some of the original moderators who held no mercy for wayward behaving members but were approachable and funny as hell. Us members were a handful and it was certainly the Wild West at times keeping members under control. Bruce (Biggles) first broke the internet with his recipe for R(h)ubarb muffins. There were Christmas day give-away prizes to members and other competitions. Tweak'e used to post a weekly IT news update thread with links to informative websites.
Metla took special pleasure in getting banned by me or his threads locked, and I'm sure went out of his way to see how many times he could achieve this each month. Others tried to reach his heights, but failed. A few members (who shall not be named) had a special skill that caused the most placid well behaved members to lose their sh*t and foam at the mouth each time they posted.
Some memorable threads:
- Finding out how popular PF1 was with search engines and a warez thread that morphed ... : https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...at-more-rubarb
- "Big wigs" joining the forum to participate in a serious thread that soon derailed: https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...a-to-microsoft
- The classic "Whats wrong wif my fridge" - a thread migrated from the pre vBulletin PF1 forum that had no dedicated Chat forum. Posts were labelled with OT (off-topic) that caused the die-hard IT geeks to bemoan the standard of the forum was dropping: https://pressf1.pcworld.co.nz/showth...-wif-my-fridge
- The airplane on the treadmill, although I cannot find that thread right now. Bet someone can drag it up!
So, what an end to an era. Very sad to see it go as it has been a big part of my life and its members, you, made it this great community.
I wish you all the very best.
