Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 07:56 PM #1
    Jen
    Jen is online now
    Moderator Jen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    8,263

    Default The end of PressF1: I remember when ...

    Foundry ANZ (formerly IDG Communications) have officially given the end date for PressF1 - 20 December 2022


    I thought this thread could be used as a final farewell to each other (at least on this forum) and an opportunity to reminisce.

    I have been a member for over 20 years and had the honour to be appointed a moderator (along with Chilling_Silence), for nearly 18 years. It has certainly been an experience which I have learned so much from. While I may be a much quieter particpant these days, it was PF1 members who encouraged and supported me in learning so much about computers, Windows and Linux - not too mention all the off-topic discussion held. I joined the forum on my new Pentium III 733 MHz PC with 128 MB of RAM, with Windows ME which I loved, despite the disparaging comments I got for my taste in OS . I built my first computer here, although I was informed by godfather that unless I also soldiered the capacitors to the motherboard, this didn't count as a build from scratch. We had members that literally built some of the first NZ computers. I was in awe of their knowledge.

    I became a Linux g33k, running this as my sole OS for several years while using a 56K dial up modem. Redhat/Fedora with KDE was my go-to distro and desktop, but I did dapple with others and compiled a Gentoo system from start to finish. Chilling_Silence was always compiling the heck out of his kernel to make it faster and more minimal. I was lucky if I remembered to include support for my audio chipset each time I tried to follow his enthusiastic footsteps...

    Bruce Buckman (aka Biggles plus another alias I won't mention ...) and Chris Keall were some of the original moderators who held no mercy for wayward behaving members but were approachable and funny as hell. Us members were a handful and it was certainly the Wild West at times keeping members under control. Bruce (Biggles) first broke the internet with his recipe for R(h)ubarb muffins. There were Christmas day give-away prizes to members and other competitions. Tweak'e used to post a weekly IT news update thread with links to informative websites.

    Metla took special pleasure in getting banned by me or his threads locked, and I'm sure went out of his way to see how many times he could achieve this each month. Others tried to reach his heights, but failed. A few members (who shall not be named) had a special skill that caused the most placid well behaved members to lose their sh*t and foam at the mouth each time they posted.

    Some memorable threads:


    So, what an end to an era. Very sad to see it go as it has been a big part of my life and its members, you, made it this great community.

    I wish you all the very best.

    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 08:15 PM #2
    Chilling_Silence
    Chilling_Silence is online now
    Where is Metla these days Chilling_Silence's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    17,149

    Default Re: The end of PressF1: I remember when ...

    Some good memories Jen!

    I remember when... CDs stopped being included with Netmag, and only with PCW.

    I also remember when the first Live Linux distro was included, Knoppix, and how there was an issue that you could fix with rsync (which blew my mind back in the day).
    I mostly do Bitcoin & DigiByte things these days, feel free to say hi on Twitter: https://twitter.com/dgb_chilling

    Before you ask a question here, or before you get upset by a response, see here:
    http://www.catb.org/~esr/faqs/smart-...ons.html#intro
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 08:22 PM #3
    Jen
    Jen is online now
    Moderator Jen's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Auckland
    Posts
    8,263

    Default Re: The end of PressF1: I remember when ...

    Ah yes, the CDs! They were gold considering the 56K download speeds we had.

    I also remember getting each months NZ PC Worlds magazine and they had a section on Q&A's as posted on the forum. Got terribly excited once when one of my replies was published in the mag.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. PressF1 doesnt remember me.
    By Vince in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 02-11-2014, 11:47 AM
  2. Do you remember.....
    By DeSade in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 28-02-2013, 11:02 AM
  3. Remember any of these?
    By lakewoodlady in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 11-04-2011, 02:10 PM
  4. PressF1 Alternative Domain (pressf1.net.nz)
    By Erayd in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 18
    Last Post: 26-04-2010, 01:41 PM
  5. I Remember...I Think!......
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 26-04-2007, 08:43 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources