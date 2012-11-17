Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Neil F
    Default Suggest a good free Video downloader

    Historically i have used Media Human Free Converter to mp3 converter to download music videos to audio,

    Recently i have found some musical artists for whom I wish to download the Video, including sound, to my laptop (presumably in MP4 format).

    I did try Media Himan itself but no joy.
    Also, while I am still on Windows 10 at some stage in the near future i am going to "take the plunge" and move to Windows 11.
    My laptop is 64bit, Intel (I7, 16gb RAM) with Win 10 pro.
    I did a quick look at some suggestions and noticed some options stop at Win 1o.

    Guidance please
    thanks
    Neil
    zqwerty
    Default Re: Suggest a good free Video downloader

    This add-on is good on uTube with Firefox.

    https://www.yourvideofile.org/

    This one is good as well for uTube:

    https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/fir...ownloadhelper/
    Last edited by zqwerty; Today at 11:12 PM.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
