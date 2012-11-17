Historically i have used Media Human Free Converter to mp3 converter to download music videos to audio,
Recently i have found some musical artists for whom I wish to download the Video, including sound, to my laptop (presumably in MP4 format).
I did try Media Himan itself but no joy.
Also, while I am still on Windows 10 at some stage in the near future i am going to "take the plunge" and move to Windows 11.
My laptop is 64bit, Intel (I7, 16gb RAM) with Win 10 pro.
I did a quick look at some suggestions and noticed some options stop at Win 1o.
Guidance please
thanks
Neil
