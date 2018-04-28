Some time ago I had an issue with a shower cubicle I bought at Mitre10.
Not their fault, manufacturer problem. I did get some replacement parts and not a lot of joy the first time I went in, but fast forwarding to 18 months later, my second complaint was noted and someone would call.
Another staff member did, said she understood the issue and said she'd pass it to a more senior staff member to see what could be done after checking with their suppliers etc.
Today that senior person rang me. They can't help, the supplier is unable to supply anything useful to fix it so...Mitre10 will refund me the entire original price but also he followed up and found a repair firm who says they may be able to help, not with bought parts, but a kind of rebuild. As Mitre10 said, the refund more than covers any cost this would entail.
So a happy story for once. Good on them, I can't fault the trouble they went to, the time they spent on finding a solution and their followup with me.
And yep I will ring this repair guy too.
