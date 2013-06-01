Is this another example of PC gone mad?
I know two blind men and they both say "blind." One of them, Allen, says emphatically, "I'm not blind! People who are visually impaired usually have some sight and I can distinguish shapes and the difference between night and day. So I am visually impaired, but not blind. I still need a stick and help in some situations, but most of the time I can get around on my own."
Allen started a radio station about 20 years ago in Levin called the Radio Reading Service. It was specifically aimed at people with little or no sight. It broadcast newspapers, magazines and other periodicals. It was very successful and was even listened to by sighted people and ran 24 hours until NZ On Air decided to withdraw funding. They said that they wanted to fund video rather than radio.
So I just related that to show the difference between visually impaired and blind and also to show that if you have the right attitude a disability is not a handicap.
Bookmarks