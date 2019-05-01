I was of the opinion that my laptop simply sent a signal to the Chromecast gadget attached to my TV which is plugged into the HDMI input. But I have been told recently that Chromecast requires an internet connection for it to work and I wondered why, so I got Chromecast to look for the Chromecast device and sure enough it detected it. Then I disconnected the internet and then went to try Chromecast again and it could not see the device. I reconnected the internet and the device returned. So obviously it does require a connection but I wonder why? Can anyone enlighten me, please,
Bookmarks