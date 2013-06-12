I notice that Maori names are added to govt departments.
Since when was it started?
Does it mean that English names will be phased out?
They been doing it for years, but only recently have they amped up the speed of doing so.
Maybe its to confuse a high percentage of people who dont have a clue what the name means.
Everyone is doing it. St. John is now "Hato Hone, St. John." I contribute a yearly subs and contribute $25 whenever they have a special appeal, but got such a shock when I saw it on one of their letters a couple of weeks ago, I decided to give it a miss. Silly of me I know but that's the way it is!
Ken
