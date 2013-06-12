Results 1 to 4 of 4
  Today, 03:58 PM #1
    bk T
    Default Maori names added to Govt departments

    I notice that Maori names are added to govt departments.
    Since when was it started?
    Does it mean that English names will be phased out?
  Today, 04:08 PM #2
    wainuitech
    Default Re: Maori names added to Govt departments

    They been doing it for years, but only recently have they amped up the speed of doing so.

    Maybe its to confuse a high percentage of people who dont have a clue what the name means.
  Today, 05:22 PM #3
    kenj
    Default Re: Maori names added to Govt departments

    Everyone is doing it. St. John is now "Hato Hone, St. John." I contribute a yearly subs and contribute $25 whenever they have a special appeal, but got such a shock when I saw it on one of their letters a couple of weeks ago, I decided to give it a miss. Silly of me I know but that's the way it is!

    Ken
  Today, 05:55 PM #4
    bk T
    Default Re: Maori names added to Govt departments

    Quote Originally Posted by wainuitech View Post
    Maybe its to confuse a high percentage of people who dont have a clue what the name means.
    I am one of those who knows nothing ... can't even count from 1 to 10 in Maori ...
