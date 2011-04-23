Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 08:38 PM #1
    zqwerty
    VoidMaster
    A Dream of the 70's

    Click image for larger version.  Name: Jimmy Carter Message on Voyager.jpg

    Notice the almost half the present day population.

    I remember the zeitgeist of those times, it seems like a crazy fantasy now.
  Today, 09:03 PM #2
    kenj
    Re: A Dream of the 70's

    I remember going to school to see Sputnik in my last year there (1957) The science teacher had organized a bloke who new where to look and times to see it. Just a speck like a small star moving across thy night sky. Wonderful in those days but hohum these days

    Ken
  Today, 10:23 PM #3
    zqwerty
    Re: A Dream of the 70's

    So vivid in my memory:

    https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=WPDvsLSnUGc
