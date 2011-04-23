Last edited by zqwerty; Today at 08:41 PM.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
I remember going to school to see Sputnik in my last year there (1957) The science teacher had organized a bloke who new where to look and times to see it. Just a speck like a small star moving across thy night sky. Wonderful in those days but hohum these days
Ken
So vivid in my memory:
https://music.youtube.com/watch?v=WPDvsLSnUGc
