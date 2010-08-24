Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Neil F
    Another woide ranging topics forum

    Quora Digest <english-personalized-digest@quora.com>

    Roscoe and others on PC World Chat, who like to read up on many topics /opinions and post.
    I suggest you check out the above link.
    I used to read online the UK newspaper Guardian (incorporating The Observer.).
    I stopped when they put more articles on paid subscriptions but somehow started getting email links to Quora.
    Initially i discarded them but eventually read a few I, now read every day.

    The opening page of each email has a few Header topics but within each when you click Read More several other topics appear not related to original headers.
    Probably because it is recognised I am located in NZ I regularly see lots of features and questions re NZ..You can read other people's comments. Some I post comments on.
    Much of it is Military History articles and comments. Be aware some people post ridiculous topics e.g., why is there not an underwater tunnel between NZ and Australia?
    There are also regular posts requiring comments on IT matters what is difference between brands X<Y and Z for purposes of?


    Anyway, I can recommend a look (not just once)-it is free- and you can decide whether it is of interest to you.
    Regards
    Neil
    kenj
    Re: Another woide ranging topics forum

    Thanks for that Neil. Bummer about that tunnel, I had planned to drive there next weekend.

    Ken
