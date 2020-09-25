I have recently come into possession of a Lenovo V15 G2 1 TL laptop. It had Windows 11 Pro installed on a 1 TB Samsung 970 M.2 SSD. Some twit had Bitlocked it, so the 1 TB couldn't be split up. I managed to disable the Bitlock, partitioned the drive with gpartedit, and installed Mint Cinnamon 21 as a dual boot. I then tried to make a backup with Macrium Reflex, but it couldn't see the M.2 drive. It has no trouble with the exact same drive in my Dell 17" laptop. I then decided to do a clean install, the Linux installed with no problems, but the Windows 11 couldn't find the drive, and Macrium can't either. Something is hiding it.
* Secure Boot is disabled.
* Had Bitlocker on 'C' partition.
* Previously installed OS license
* Intel platform Trust technology On ?????
* Clear Intel PTT Key Enter> Yes ????
Help would be much appreciated!
