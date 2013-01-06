Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Hello All,

    In theory..so easy..in practice..so annoying..

    Question, i have a word document. I want to keep it a word document and email it around.

    But i want to attach/embed/hyperlink.bookmark? whatever!!! 3 PDFs and a word document within my main word document.

    So, simple enough as..hyperlinks...BUT...the issue is....when i go to send/email the word document...the links dont work.

    SO - QUESTION.

    How do i..embed?... some pdfs ( or..hide..pdfs within a word document ) so it will work.

    Simples huh?

    My word document has words like, below..
    'click here to view customers comments' .....I want someone to click on 'click here' and up pops a pdf.

    Possible.....??? do i have to 'store' pdfs on a ..place on the internet?? so they are linked?/ surely not??

    thoughts welcome.

    g
    Reported

