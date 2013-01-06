Hello All,
In theory..so easy..in practice..so annoying..
Question, i have a word document. I want to keep it a word document and email it around.
But i want to attach/embed/hyperlink.bookmark? whatever!!! 3 PDFs and a word document within my main word document.
So, simple enough as..hyperlinks...BUT...the issue is....when i go to send/email the word document...the links dont work.
SO - QUESTION.
How do i..embed?... some pdfs ( or..hide..pdfs within a word document ) so it will work.
Simples huh?
My word document has words like, below..
'click here to view customers comments' .....I want someone to click on 'click here' and up pops a pdf.
Possible.....??? do i have to 'store' pdfs on a ..place on the internet?? so they are linked?/ surely not??
thoughts welcome.
g
