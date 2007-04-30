Results 1 to 3 of 3

Thread: Christine McVie

  1. Today, 09:22 AM #1
    kenj
    Christine McVie

    Gone but never forgotten! Her singing of "Songbird" was truly beautiful and her keyboard playing made Fleetwood Mac

    RIP Christine

    Ken
  3. Today, 09:32 AM #2
    zqwerty
    Re: Christine McVie

    Terrible news, really terrible.

    Also known as Christine Perfect whilst singing in the band Chicken Shack, this wonderful song:

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ohx9Ve7-GS0
  4. Today, 09:54 AM #3
    kenj
    Re: Christine McVie

    https://youtu.be/eLRyYETnoIE

    Songbird, beautiful!!

    Ken
