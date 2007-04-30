Thread: Christine McVie

Gone but never forgotten! Her singing of "Songbird" was truly beautiful and her keyboard playing made Fleetwood Mac
RIP Christine
Ken
Terrible news, really terrible.
Also known as Christine Perfect whilst singing in the band Chicken Shack, this wonderful song:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ohx9Ve7-GS0
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
https://youtu.be/eLRyYETnoIE
Songbird, beautiful!!
Ken
