    Bryan
    DVD free Windows 11

    Is it possible to disable the DVD Free Player from Win11? I have a Blue Ray player using Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player which I would prefer to use without interference from the free DVD Player at startup.
    wainuitech
    Re: DVD free Windows 11

    Yeah, just go into the default settings and make Aiseesoft the default player for what ever media you wish to open with it.

    IF DVD Player is running on start, open Task manager - Startup tab, disable DVD Player from Running on start, it will still work when selected.
