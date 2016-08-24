Is it possible to disable the DVD Free Player from Win11? I have a Blue Ray player using Aiseesoft Blu-ray Player which I would prefer to use without interference from the free DVD Player at startup.
Yeah, just go into the default settings and make Aiseesoft the default player for what ever media you wish to open with it.
IF DVD Player is running on start, open Task manager - Startup tab, disable DVD Player from Running on start, it will still work when selected.
