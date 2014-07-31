Results 1 to 5 of 5
    Can I remotely start my PC, from my Android phone, and then remotely login

    Hi all,
    Basically as per title, but with a couple of provisos.

    I'm going to be away from home for 3 weeks over the holidays. I plan to leave my PC off, but there's a possibility I might need to access some stuff on it, while away.
    Does anyone know of a way that I can remotely turn on my PC and remote control it, from my Android device, while not on the same local network. I know I could do this in the past with TeamViewer, but that software is hopeless for me now as it always wrongly thinks I am using it for commercial purposes and disconnects me.
    I am using VNC now instead, and while it works fine for a remote session if the target is already online, I can't see any way that it enables the magic packet turning on, of the device.

    The second, semi-related, part of the question is - if this can be done, could I still access the PC if it has a screen lock? Or would I need to temporary disable this. Again, if I remember correctly from TeamViewer, it would still let me see the logon screen.

    Thanks!
    PS Running Win 10 Home
    PPS - There are quite a few apps on the Android store, but hoping to get some recommendations first, as I think most of these will just turn on the PC only, so I am not sure about the problem of then remotely passing the lock screen.
    Re: Can I remotely start my PC, from my Android phone, and then remotely login

    If you have a Pro version of Windows, you can use Remote Desktop for this, and forward port 3389 in your router settings.

    The wake part is tricky, but if you have some kind of device that's always on at home (e.g. a Raspberry Pi), you can use this to remotely send a wake-on-LAN command to the PC.
    Re: Can I remotely start my PC, from my Android phone, and then remotely login

    Thanks for the quick reply. Unfortunately I only have the Win 10 Home version, not Pro.
    I do have a Synology NAS on the same network, which is used mostly for backups. Was also going to turn this off while I'm away, I'd have to investigate how I could sent a wake-on-LAN command remotely from that, to PC.
    The PC files are backed upon the NAS in Macrium format, so I can't access the NAS directly and retrieve specific files, I'd still need to go to the PC.
    Also, even if the wake part worked, I still have the second problem - eg the lock screen on the password, and needed any remote access software to work from this screen (rather than only after logged on). Otherwise all that I could do is start the PC remotely, but with no way of remotely entering my password
    Re: Can I remotely start my PC, from my Android phone, and then remotely login

    Teamviewer, Id assume has an android app, I used to use the iOS version .

    Else Id be on Remote Desktop.

    The advantage of teamviewer is I think it can wake on lan. Rdp cant, youd need something else to do that
    Re: Can I remotely start my PC, from my Android phone, and then remotely login

    Teamviewer isn't an option for me any more unfortunately. As I mentioned in my first post, their free version wrongly thinks I am using it for commercial purposes and disconnects me. You can submit a declaration form confirming it's used for personal use only, which I did. Nothing changed and they never replied to follow-up support tickets. And while I don't mind paying a reasonable fee for software, they are asking USD $58 a month! Hence looking for other options.
