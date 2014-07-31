Hi all,
Basically as per title, but with a couple of provisos.
I'm going to be away from home for 3 weeks over the holidays. I plan to leave my PC off, but there's a possibility I might need to access some stuff on it, while away.
Does anyone know of a way that I can remotely turn on my PC and remote control it, from my Android device, while not on the same local network. I know I could do this in the past with TeamViewer, but that software is hopeless for me now as it always wrongly thinks I am using it for commercial purposes and disconnects me.
I am using VNC now instead, and while it works fine for a remote session if the target is already online, I can't see any way that it enables the magic packet turning on, of the device.
The second, semi-related, part of the question is - if this can be done, could I still access the PC if it has a screen lock? Or would I need to temporary disable this. Again, if I remember correctly from TeamViewer, it would still let me see the logon screen.
Thanks!
PS Running Win 10 Home
PPS - There are quite a few apps on the Android store, but hoping to get some recommendations first, as I think most of these will just turn on the PC only, so I am not sure about the problem of then remotely passing the lock screen.
Bookmarks