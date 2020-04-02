Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 06:10 PM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,436

    Default I can't understand finances

    The Reserve Bank has just put the cash rate up by 3/4% saying that it is to stop spending which is causing inflation to rise!

    OK, but at times they give tax cuts, handouts and wage orders in order to stimulate the economy!

    Which one is right?

    Ken
    Last edited by kenj; Today at 06:12 PM.
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. And....Finances now
    By piroska in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 30
    Last Post: 02-04-2020, 03:33 PM
  2. I can't understand it.
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 06-03-2020, 04:31 PM
  3. Alan Hubbard's finances.
    By martynz in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 8
    Last Post: 11-09-2011, 11:13 AM
  4. Finances+budget software
    By csinclair83 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 10
    Last Post: 21-12-2003, 12:49 AM
  5. not PC but you will understand :)
    By tweak\'e in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 06-08-2002, 05:48 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources