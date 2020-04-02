The Reserve Bank has just put the cash rate up by 3/4% saying that it is to stop spending which is causing inflation to rise!
OK, but at times they give tax cuts, handouts and wage orders in order to stimulate the economy!
Which one is right?
Ken
