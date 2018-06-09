I have been trying to install 'BionicPup64_8.0' on a HP Stream notebook.
It installs, but will not boot because it looks for 'BionicPup64_8.0.sfs'
It is looking for SDA1 which doesn't exist, yet it was found when installed.
FatDog 64 had the same problem but inserting the word 'coldplug' at the end of the kernel line in the loader, after the save file argument. This forces it to load the save file before the rest of the system. The current version 813 of FD does not have this problem.
It is strange that FatDog 64 is a member of the Puppy Linux family, that they have not done the same to the others.
Any Linux enthusiasts out there?
Bookmarks