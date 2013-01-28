Never had a weird one before.
We decided to replace the TV. 32" it works, just no remote and aged mum was sitting up against it with ear almost on it the other with Sky remote up full volume, she couldn't adjust TV volume you see.
So, found one on Trademe, a bit hard to find here, easy in Auckland of course.
A Panasonic 32" with remote, (yay) manual etc, with pics. Brother did buy now $40.
Sellers email bounced. Interesting I thought although could be mailbox full or some issue.
Then seller emailed from a different email address with cellphone number.
I told brother don't pay him, we'll pay cash on pickup. Just in case...
Brother txts today, can we come, Hastings address.
The seller RANG.
Meet at Hastings caravan park, half way he says. (it's not half way but whatever)
No I say, not meeting anywhere random, go tomorrow or another day. This while Brother on ph and standing next to me.
Brother relays this info. Seller says No it has to be Today or Never.
He'd listed it, for the usual week, we Buy Now on day 1? Now or never?!
I say Never then and Brother ends call with seller.
Seller rings back, he'll come over, isn't from here he says, going to be away he says. (Well which is it, away or not from here?)
I say to Brother no way. It's going to be never. I say what does he mean, not from here, trademe name says lives in Hastings.
Brother throws a snot at me, I am being difficult he says, says will never buy a TV ever again then, because I am refusing and being difficult.
When he calms down I show him the online scams warnings: it has all the red flags, not to mention the odd email address business.
And the caravan park?We arrive, get punched in the head and they see our cellphones are **** and not worth stealing, take his $40 and perhaps my car?
Or maybe the TV is just ****ed or something.
So anyway reported it to Trademe as suspicious behaviour.
