Results 1 to 3 of 3
  1. Today, 05:40 PM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Pet Cemetery
    Posts
    4,225

    Default Dodgy Sale on Trademe

    Never had a weird one before.

    We decided to replace the TV. 32" it works, just no remote and aged mum was sitting up against it with ear almost on it the other with Sky remote up full volume, she couldn't adjust TV volume you see.

    So, found one on Trademe, a bit hard to find here, easy in Auckland of course.
    A Panasonic 32" with remote, (yay) manual etc, with pics. Brother did buy now $40.

    Sellers email bounced. Interesting I thought although could be mailbox full or some issue.

    Then seller emailed from a different email address with cellphone number.
    I told brother don't pay him, we'll pay cash on pickup. Just in case...

    Brother txts today, can we come, Hastings address.
    The seller RANG.

    Meet at Hastings caravan park, half way he says. (it's not half way but whatever)
    No I say, not meeting anywhere random, go tomorrow or another day. This while Brother on ph and standing next to me.
    Brother relays this info. Seller says No it has to be Today or Never.

    He'd listed it, for the usual week, we Buy Now on day 1? Now or never?!

    I say Never then and Brother ends call with seller.
    Seller rings back, he'll come over, isn't from here he says, going to be away he says. (Well which is it, away or not from here?)

    I say to Brother no way. It's going to be never. I say what does he mean, not from here, trademe name says lives in Hastings.

    Brother throws a snot at me, I am being difficult he says, says will never buy a TV ever again then, because I am refusing and being difficult.

    When he calms down I show him the online scams warnings: it has all the red flags, not to mention the odd email address business.

    And the caravan park?We arrive, get punched in the head and they see our cellphones are **** and not worth stealing, take his $40 and perhaps my car?
    Or maybe the TV is just ****ed or something.

    So anyway reported it to Trademe as suspicious behaviour.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 06:19 PM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    7,047

    Default Re: Dodgy Sale on Trademe

    Sounds really dodgy.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 07:14 PM #3
    prefect
    prefect is online now
    Its ok I am from Motueka. prefect's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2008
    Posts
    9,173

    Default Re: Dodgy Sale on Trademe

    Stalkbook market place pretty dodgy but it has a lot of stuff cant ignore it. Never really had a problem on TM with dodgy traders per se I am ted9 347 trades 100% + feedback.
    Main problem I have had on TM are tire kickers. My blacklist is in the scores any stupid question, trader lives in bad area, spelling or grammatical errors or slang in the questions, trader has bad feedback gets them on the list and if a trader with bad feedback bids its bid is removed. Boy do they get pissed off when blacklisted and their bid removed.
    Selling/Buying a car from Stalkbook is a lottery ticket dodgy buggers are in abundance. The funny thing is they standout like dog balls like piroska's one. You can tell if they are kosher when meeting them. I bought a Royal Enfield off an Indian guy went and looked at the bike said I will take it not going to make any stupid offers. He said take for a ride I said I didnt bring my helmet with me he said use mine. I said no I trust you. Hit buy now on my phone and transferred the money went home got my trailer and took it home. Its still runs well after 5 years.
    Its amazing how Potatoes give us chips,fries and Vodka.

    Get your s*** together every other vegetable.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Dodgy Internet.
    By Nick G in forum PressF1
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 28-01-2013, 09:23 AM
  2. Dodgy WLM
    By Blam in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 11-06-2008, 10:53 AM
  3. Should overseas trader be able to list items on sale at trademe?
    By Ninjabear in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 27
    Last Post: 02-02-2006, 01:58 AM
  4. Dodgy(???) Mp3 site
    By amyes5 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 18-04-2003, 06:29 PM
  5. Dodgy RAM
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 16-02-2002, 06:03 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources