  Today, 01:35 PM #1
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,431

    You've got to be dreaming Mate

    https://www.rnz.co.nz/news/political...wer-voting-age

    Who are this crazy bunch of politically correct judges on the Supreme Court?

    Ken
    Ken
  Today, 02:30 PM #2
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    7,041

    Re: You've got to be dreaming Mate

    Uneducated/poorly educated younger people will be more naive and tend to have political views which are simple-minded, therefore they will vote national/republican.

    One of the predominant beliefs will be that a supreme being made it all and ultimately is in charge, also pro-life and nationalistic, all the cliches in fact.

    At 16 easily manipulated and led, just what the national party/republicans want.

    An educated population can see through their lies and that is the last thing conservatives want.

    Younger people want to believe things in general are more black and white than gray which more experienced people learn as they get older if they have half a brain.
    Last edited by zqwerty; Today at 02:36 PM.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
  Today, 02:46 PM #3
    zqwerty
    zqwerty is offline
    VoidMaster
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    7,041

    Re: You've got to be dreaming Mate

    New Zealand Supreme Court declares voting age of 18 'unjustified discrimination'

    The fact that this has taken place shows that we no longer have a "Supreme Court" that is 'compos mentis' ie "Non compos mentis is a Latin legal phrase that translates to "of unsound mind""

    We are seeing evidence of this trait throughout the population of the country in one form or another.

    I blame University education being too strongly influenced by American lecturers and silly ideas.
    It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
