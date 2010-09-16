Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Dead EV

  1. Today, 11:43 AM #1
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Pet Cemetery
    Posts
    4,220

    Default Dead EV

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/rotorua-d...PJPGDYTD6PHOA/

    Ivan and Varatchaya Benseman say they would like to see Ōpōtiki District Council upgrade a ford on Motu Rd after their vehicle was irreparably damaged while crossing recently.

    The couple live on Whitikau Rd, past Toatoa, and say their recently purchased Mitsubishi Outlander electric hybrid was written off by their insurance company after the battery was flooded from trying to cross the Papamoa Stream ford in September.

    They say they have given up on the idea of an electric or hybrid vehicle. They had only owned the Outlander for four months . He said he paid $37,000 for the vehicle and it would have cost $42,000 for it to be put back together, with no guarantee it would work.

    Varatchaya said they had now bought an older Nissan petrol vehicle which cost more to run but she felt was better suited to fording streams.

    He feels the solution is to line the ford with concrete as done with fords in the Gisborne and Thames-Coromandel districts. However, he has not contacted the council about the latest incident.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 11:44 AM #2
    piroska
    piroska is online now
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2017
    Location
    Pet Cemetery
    Posts
    4,220

    Default Re: Dead EV

    Have to say, why do people think any car can drive through rivers ok? I wouldn't even in a petrol one. They're not boats.
    Ex-pctek
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Mobo dead = Windows dead?
    By Contented in forum PressF1
    Replies: 11
    Last Post: 16-09-2010, 05:12 PM
  2. Dead desktop - as in very dead
    By Morgenmuffel in forum PressF1
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 16-02-2010, 05:29 PM
  3. Dead laptop - as in very dead
    By Morgenmuffel in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 07-02-2010, 05:03 PM
  4. Boy, OH Boy! He's not dead!
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 10-10-2005, 10:48 AM
  5. Oh dear - my machine is dead - really dead help anyone?
    By Graham Petrie in forum PressF1
    Replies: 19
    Last Post: 12-12-2002, 06:13 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources