    Default Win10 PC unbootable following windows update

    So my Dad performed a windows update today on his PC which has rendered the PC unbootable. When attempting to boot a recovery screen comes up with the message "An unexpected I/O error has occurred" with error code 0xc00000e9 and pointing to the file \windows\system32\winload.efi (screenshot attached).

    Of the options available:
    Enter: does nothing
    F1: reboots back to this screen
    F8: does nothing
    ESC: get into bios

    Accessing safemode and troubleshooting options don't seem to be available with this error unfortunately. I have tried using win10 usb installation media to do a repair which helpfully advises that it cannot. Likewise it won't uninstall the previous update. I could get to the command prompt but SFC would scan the C: drive but not repair and Chkdsk found a corrupt file which after it fixed changed nothing.

    Short of doing a clean install using the win10 usb media are there any other suggestions I can try?

    In theory, all his docs/photos etc are on a separate internal data drive, and I can boot into an old instance of Win10 on his machine (a version before he migrated to an SSD) and can copy over any Win10 files in his latest Win10 user file (i think thunderbird profile is the main one that needs to be transferred).

    Thanks for any suggestions!
