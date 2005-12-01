"It's the most severe frost I've seen for that time of the year in 35 years," McFadden said.
HERE
"It's the most severe frost I've seen for that time of the year in 35 years," McFadden said.
HERE
Global Warming is Mann made.
Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
.
The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
What was mostly a clement sin wave-shape variation of weather conditions is now tending to have a square-wave form, this means, hotter, colder, wetter, windier more extreme weather all over the world as the extra energy now in the world weather system due to thermal losses and inefficiencies of man-kinds activities adds extra impetus to the weather patterns.
Extra energy in the world weather system is equivalent to global warming and results in more extreme weather of all types not just occasional hot or non-typical colder weather in a particular place which is the only thing that B.M. keeps pointing out.
He seems to be struck arguing about the original crude theory that modeled that the world was just warming up, which it is, but there are many more side-effects now becoming obviously apparent.
Last edited by zqwerty; Today at 11:24 AM.
It's not the least charm of a theory that it is refutable. The hundred-times-refuted theory of "free will" owes its persistence to this charm alone; some one is always appearing who feels himself strong enough to refute it - Friedrich Nietzsche
Bookmarks