    kenj
    The Earth's population will reach 8Billion tomorrow

    When I first met SWMBO the world population was around 3.5 Billion. Not a lot if you say it fast! All is not lost though according to this ABC report.

    https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-11-...ontent=bullets

    Ken
    Corgi Ben Kenobi.......Related by Corgi to the Queen
    allblack
    Re: The Earth's population will reach 8Billion tomorrow

    They'll be over here soon, living in a motel in Rotorua.
    Bryan
    Re: The Earth's population will reach 8Billion tomorrow

    Ken, so it was you to blame!
    R2x1
    Re: The Earth's population will reach 8Billion tomorrow

    I reckon you two have earned a break after that lot.
