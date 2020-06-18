Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 02:53 PM #1
    mzee
    mzee is offline
    Member mzee's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Posts
    2,580

    Red face How can I change the dfault OS loader in HP Notebook with Windows 10 Pro

    I have been working on a HP Notebook, Intel i5_62000 CPU, 8GB RAM
    OS 1 Windows 10 Pro, OS 2 Linux Mint Cinnamon v21
    Boot managers, Windows, Ubuntu, Refind.

    There is no setting in BIOS to select a particular Boot Manager. It only does Windows. (have 2 other HP's here and they both have this sparse BIOS)
    My Dell has tick boxes so you can choose a boot order, or just Refind.
    If I do a F9 to the boot menu I can select Refind, and Ubuntu. Both work, and the Mint also Ok.

    I booted mint and opened the Terminal and got the following:-

    bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$ sudo efibootmgr
    [sudo] password for bo:
    BootCurrent: 0001
    Timeout: 0 seconds
    BootOrder: 0002,3002,0004,0001,0000,2001,2002,2004
    Boot0000* Notebook Hard Drive - CT480BX500SSD1
    Boot0001* rEFInd Boot Manager
    Boot0002* Windows Boot Manager
    Boot0004* ubuntu
    Boot2001* EFI USB Device
    Boot2002* EFI DVD/CDROM
    Boot3002* Internal Hard Disk or Solid State Disk
    bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$

    Refind is 4th. I then entered
    sudo efibootmgr -o 0001,0004,0002,2001,2002,3002

    Then got:
    bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$ sudo efibootmgr
    [sudo] password for bo:
    BootCurrent: 0001
    Timeout: 0 seconds
    BootOrder: 0002,3002,0004,0001,0000,2001,2002,2004
    Boot0000* Notebook Hard Drive - CT480BX500SSD1
    Boot0001* rEFInd Boot Manager
    Boot0002* Windows Boot Manager
    Boot0004* ubuntu
    Boot2001* EFI USB Device
    Boot2002* EFI DVD/CDROM
    Boot3002* Internal Hard Disk or Solid State Disk
    bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$

    Nothing changed!
    Do I have to install everything in a Lgacy MBR/ partition table?
    Used to be able to use 'Easy BCD' to manage the Windows loader, but it has been ruined by Microsoft & the Linux, Android etc fields are disabled.
    How can I get the Windows Loader to manage Ubuntu?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:42 PM #2
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    29,213

    Default Re: How can I change the dfault OS loader in HP Notebook with Windows 10 Pro

    Haven't dual booted for ages and ages. BUT if you go to the search, type in msconfig, then open the boot menu tab can you change there ??

    no idea what will happen as last time I dual booted with windows /linux, linux really screwed up something during an update and neither booted. Mind you I did use Easy BCD at the time.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. 2 SATA partitions with Windows 7 on each. Can a boot loader be added in hindsight?
    By braindead in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 18-06-2020, 03:09 PM
  2. Loader required for Windows 7
    By mzee in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 17-10-2009, 10:22 PM
  3. Windows Vista loader
    By kjaada in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 05-07-2009, 01:04 PM
  4. Windows XP notebook vs Goback
    By brum in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 23-06-2005, 03:15 PM
  5. Can you use Windows Boot loader to load Red Hat?
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 13-01-2002, 12:06 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources