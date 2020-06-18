I have been working on a HP Notebook, Intel i5_62000 CPU, 8GB RAM
OS 1 Windows 10 Pro, OS 2 Linux Mint Cinnamon v21
Boot managers, Windows, Ubuntu, Refind.
There is no setting in BIOS to select a particular Boot Manager. It only does Windows. (have 2 other HP's here and they both have this sparse BIOS)
My Dell has tick boxes so you can choose a boot order, or just Refind.
If I do a F9 to the boot menu I can select Refind, and Ubuntu. Both work, and the Mint also Ok.
I booted mint and opened the Terminal and got the following:-
bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$ sudo efibootmgr
[sudo] password for bo:
BootCurrent: 0001
Timeout: 0 seconds
BootOrder: 0002,3002,0004,0001,0000,2001,2002,2004
Boot0000* Notebook Hard Drive - CT480BX500SSD1
Boot0001* rEFInd Boot Manager
Boot0002* Windows Boot Manager
Boot0004* ubuntu
Boot2001* EFI USB Device
Boot2002* EFI DVD/CDROM
Boot3002* Internal Hard Disk or Solid State Disk
bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$
Refind is 4th. I then entered
sudo efibootmgr -o 0001,0004,0002,2001,2002,3002
Then got:
bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$ sudo efibootmgr
[sudo] password for bo:
BootCurrent: 0001
Timeout: 0 seconds
BootOrder: 0002,3002,0004,0001,0000,2001,2002,2004
Boot0000* Notebook Hard Drive - CT480BX500SSD1
Boot0001* rEFInd Boot Manager
Boot0002* Windows Boot Manager
Boot0004* ubuntu
Boot2001* EFI USB Device
Boot2002* EFI DVD/CDROM
Boot3002* Internal Hard Disk or Solid State Disk
bo@bo-HP-Notebook:~$
Nothing changed!
Do I have to install everything in a Lgacy MBR/ partition table?
Used to be able to use 'Easy BCD' to manage the Windows loader, but it has been ruined by Microsoft & the Linux, Android etc fields are disabled.
How can I get the Windows Loader to manage Ubuntu?
