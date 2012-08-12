Results 1 to 2 of 2
    Default This Ozzie gets it......................

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/entertain...BXQQI3HQ6XARY/
    A married man should forget his mistakes. There's no use in two people remembering the same thing!
    Default Re: This Ozzie gets it......................

    Errrr He's slightly wrong
    It's all in Māori, there's not a word of English anywhere in there,"
    No its not, theres quite a bit, All the venues are in English, just as well cause many people wouldn't know all the actual towns ( in Maori).

    Understand what he's getting at, Bowing to a minority though is going to cause problems.

    Had someone try to speak Maori to a group of us the other week - he got blank stares soon changed back to english when everyone ignored him.
