A married man should forget his mistakes. There's no use in two people remembering the same thing!
Errrr He's slightly wrongNo its not, theres quite a bit, All the venues are in English, just as well cause many people wouldn't know all the actual towns ( in Maori).It's all in Māori, there's not a word of English anywhere in there,"
Understand what he's getting at, Bowing to a minority though is going to cause problems.
Had someone try to speak Maori to a group of us the other week - he got blank stares soon changed back to english when everyone ignored him.
Last edited by wainuitech; Today at 09:36 AM.
Bookmarks