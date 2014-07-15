I have read that if your machine doesn't have TPM 2, Secure boot or a CPU above a certain generation, you will not be able to upgrade. One other thing was if the machine was Legacy only, and no UEFI Bios then it could not be upgraded.
I'm sure that many of you will know that a Legacy machine can be upgraded just by using the Rufus method.
I have an older Legacy AM3+ machine with a FX8350 CPU. It does not have TPM nor Secure boot. I read elsewhere that the upgrade was possible with Rufus so this morning I did just that. Absolutely no hassles and the machine works just as it should.
