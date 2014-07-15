Results 1 to 3 of 3
    Bryan
    Windows 11 on a Legacy machine.

    I have read that if your machine doesn't have TPM 2, Secure boot or a CPU above a certain generation, you will not be able to upgrade. One other thing was if the machine was Legacy only, and no UEFI Bios then it could not be upgraded.

    I'm sure that many of you will know that a Legacy machine can be upgraded just by using the Rufus method.

    I have an older Legacy AM3+ machine with a FX8350 CPU. It does not have TPM nor Secure boot. I read elsewhere that the upgrade was possible with Rufus so this morning I did just that. Absolutely no hassles and the machine works just as it should.
    wainuitech
    Re: Windows 11 on a Legacy machine.

    While most can be changed There's a few things that wont happen.

    1. No upgrades to future editions unless you do it manually. Like with Rufus and an over the top or fresh install.
    2. Some of the features may not work.
    3. At any time, a windows standard update can install and break your OS and turn it into an unstable pile of trouble (had that happen on two that were not compatible) or worse case make the machine totally unbootable.

    Its advised by many, don't use a critical PC if you bypass the system specs.
    Bryan
    Re: Windows 11 on a Legacy machine.

    As Roscoe said, "A word to the wise should be sufficient". I have restored back to Win10.
