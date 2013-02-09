I always used to be able to see my laptop on the home network. Now I need a password.
Why and where do I find it ?
Depending on if you have W10 or W11 will depend on what opens and where the actual setting is.
In The Search type in Control Panel - Open and select network & sharing Center - Top Left click on Change advanced sharing Settings (Next this is where any changes will be between w10 -W11) Open all networks, turn off Password protected Sharing. (same for both OS).
Edited: if you are using W10 this shows the differences. turn-off-or-on-password-protected-sharing-in-windows-10.html
yep fixed that .. win11 somehow sharing was turned off on the laptop
But I can't see upstairspc from laptop but can see the printer.
