  Today, 11:43 AM
    cowboy stu
    Enter network credentials

    I always used to be able to see my laptop on the home network. Now I need a password.
    Why and where do I find it ?
  Today, 11:55 AM
    wainuitech
    Re: Enter network credentials

    Depending on if you have W10 or W11 will depend on what opens and where the actual setting is.

    In The Search type in Control Panel - Open and select network & sharing Center - Top Left click on Change advanced sharing Settings (Next this is where any changes will be between w10 -W11) Open all networks, turn off Password protected Sharing. (same for both OS).

    Edited: if you are using W10 this shows the differences. turn-off-or-on-password-protected-sharing-in-windows-10.html
  Today, 12:01 PM
    cowboy stu
    Re: Enter network credentials

    yep fixed that .. win11 somehow sharing was turned off on the laptop
    But I can't see upstairspc from laptop but can see the printer.
