Thread: Mystery Thing

My wife was in her rose bed a while ago, and found a small metal & plastic thing. The base is oval, about 28mm long, and about 11mm wide. There is a metal "ring" around the base about 6mm wide. On the underside within the ring is black plastic with 2 "terminals" about 4mm diameter, These are gold coloured, and are slightly raised. The total height is about 29mm, and translucent grey above the metal ring the top13mm is recessed apparetly for finger grip to remove or replace it. On the plastic immediately above the metal ring "ZERO" is moulded on the other side the moulding is "CE" with the E like a C with a horzontal bar added, and the universal symbol of a rubbish bin with a superimposed X. Can anyone throw any light on what it might be?
