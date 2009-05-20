Results 1 to 2 of 2

Thread: Mystery Thing

  1. Today, 03:18 PM #1
    Brucem
    Brucem is online now
    Junior Member
    Join Date
    Aug 2005
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    303

    Default Mystery Thing

    My wife was in her rose bed a while ago, and found a small metal & plastic thing. The base is oval, about 28mm long, and about 11mm wide. There is a metal "ring" around the base about 6mm wide. On the underside within the ring is black plastic with 2 "terminals" about 4mm diameter, These are gold coloured, and are slightly raised. The total height is about 29mm, and translucent grey above the metal ring the top13mm is recessed apparetly for finger grip to remove or replace it. On the plastic immediately above the metal ring "ZERO" is moulded on the other side the moulding is "CE" with the E like a C with a horzontal bar added, and the universal symbol of a rubbish bin with a superimposed X. Can anyone throw any light on what it might be?
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:11 PM #2
    Bryan
    Bryan is online now
    Older by the minute
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Whitford
    Posts
    1,934

    Default Re: Mystery Thing

    It sounds like it might be a battery cover from some tool. Is it possible it might have come onto your property in a bag of compost? The X and rubbish bin would indicate not to throw it in the rubbish bin.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Another Mystery Sol-VED!
    By SurferJoe46 in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 20-05-2009, 10:19 AM
  2. Mystery Wax
    By Lurking in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 15
    Last Post: 14-12-2007, 08:27 PM
  3. Mystery TV ????
    By paradox in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 2
    Last Post: 04-01-2006, 03:44 PM
  4. outlook mystery
    By brandysson in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 08-06-2005, 02:37 PM
  5. OT: Does any know any thing about PHPBB?? Or know any thing to do with it..
    By stu140103 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 26-03-2003, 09:42 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources