How can I transfer my phone photos to my PC?
plug in a usb cable and use a browser, usually as simple as that. The photos will be in a folder called DCIM
Longer answer, using the USB charging Cable, plug one end into the Phone, other into a USB port on the Computer. As long as the cable is correct ( some cables are to light - See note on #2) the phone should detect the connection, pull down the menu from the top (or it may even pop out), change how the USB works from Charging to Data Transfer.
Example mine pops up and you select.
One of two ways now:
1. You may get the wizard open on the computer once its connected, asking what you want to do - Select import etc.
2. The way I do it, open This PC - double click the Phone - locate the DCIM Folder, copy its contents or what ever photos you want to the computer. Note: if the phones not listed its not connected.
NOTE: COPY NOT CUT as if anything goes wrong you may lose all your pictures
I had to enable USB debugging on Android phone.
https://www.samsung-messages-backup....on-android.htm
