We just bought a house (haven't moved in yet) and I'm interested in people's experience using wifi in a house with concrete walls. All the walls (internal and external) and floors are approx 180mm thick concrete block (well the floors aren't block, but they are concrete). We have a 3-unit Tp-link mesh wifi in our current place which works really well, but are wondering whether we're going to have issues in the new place once due to the concrete. New place is U shaped, so thinking of putting the internet (and one mesh unit) in the lounge at the base of the U. Bedrooms up one side of the U (with second mesh unit), kitchen and another bedroom up the other side of the U (with third mesh unit in kitchen). One bedroom and games room and garages downstairs...
Are we likely to have issues with our wifi? If so, what are some possible solutions to overcome these issues? I am hoping to not have to run cables everywhere (for a start, concrete isn't an easy place to thread new cables LOL)
Cheers,
Mike.
