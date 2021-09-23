Results 1 to 5 of 5
  1. Today, 03:51 PM #1
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,578

    Default Should New Zealand be officially known as Aotearoa?

    Over my dead body, I say.

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/kahu/sele...JXLAGCIPFGKXA/
    A married man should forget his mistakes. There's no use in two people remembering the same thing!
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 04:07 PM #2
    B.M.
    B.M. is online now
    Wrinkly Member! B.M.'s Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Mount Maunganui
    Posts
    8,458

    Default Re: Should New Zealand be officially known as Aotearoa?

    Quote Originally Posted by Zippity View Post
    Over my dead body, I say.

    https://www.nzherald.co.nz/kahu/sele...JXLAGCIPFGKXA/
    And mine!
    Global Warming is Mann made.

    Do not regret growing older. It is a privilege denied to many.
    .
    The problems we face today are because the people who work for a living are now outnumbered by those who vote for a living.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  4. Today, 04:12 PM #3
    wainuitech
    wainuitech is online now
    Computer Technician wainuitech's Avatar
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Wellington
    Posts
    29,188

    Default Re: Should New Zealand be officially known as Aotearoa?

    NO !!! Plain and simple.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  5. Today, 04:39 PM #4
    paulw
    paulw is online now
    Senior Member paulw's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Morrinsville
    Posts
    4,349

    Default Re: Should New Zealand be officially known as Aotearoa?

    Over my dead body but it looks like the media is changing it by stealth.
    Regards,

    Paul W
    Taco Bell is not a Mexican telephone company
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  6. Today, 04:45 PM #5
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,395

    Default Re: Should New Zealand be officially known as Aotearoa?

    Over my dead body as well!

    And SWMBO!

    Ken
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Referendum call as 64% oppose 'Aotearoa'
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 20
    Last Post: 23-09-2021, 11:23 AM
  2. The Maori name for New Zealand is NOT Aotearoa.
    By Roscoe in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 12
    Last Post: 26-04-2016, 03:48 PM
  3. 91 Octane below $2 officially
    By coldfront in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 29
    Last Post: 22-06-2012, 08:24 PM
  4. Ok, I'm officially a grandad now. Oh shizza! ;)
    By Greg in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 14
    Last Post: 28-02-2009, 03:10 PM
  5. Only in Aotearoa
    By kenj in forum PC World Chat
    Replies: 13
    Last Post: 13-02-2009, 10:56 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources