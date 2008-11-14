Are paintball guns legal to use in city suburbs??.
We are receiving yellow pellets from over the back fence, one even splatting the house from 60feet away from boundary fence.
Can I reply with a "shanghai" or slingshot?. lol.
lurking.
Are paintball guns legal to use in city suburbs??.
We are receiving yellow pellets from over the back fence, one even splatting the house from 60feet away from boundary fence.
Can I reply with a "shanghai" or slingshot?. lol.
lurking.
Shotgun would be far more effective?
Ken
Bookmarks