Hi all,
Win 10, I have three physical drives:
C is a SSD, OS and most programs are installed here
E is a HDD, some other large but less commonly used programs are installed directly to this drive
F is a HDD, just used for my data only (docs, music, videos, etc)
(also have DVD as drive D, but I think that's not relevant here)
Recently I had a circuit breaker trigger at home and I lost power, and the PC was shut down unexpectedly. So I thought it prudent to do a CHKDSK with the repair option.
CHKDSK on Drive F, my data drive, completed only stage 4 out of 5, it would not start stage 5 because of an "unspecified error 766f6c756d652e63 45d"
I can also see in the logs, errors detected in "index $i30", and I can also see that some files, just two, were flagged as corrupted. I compared hashes and they were indeed different so I was able to restore those 2 from my backups.
The HDD is a WD Green drive, so I ran the WD Dashboard utility and the SMART tests won't run. Both short and extended give error code 7 shortly after starting.
So, I've decided to get a replacement HDD and replace this one.
I should add, I have never had any noticeable problems when accessing the PC, everything seemed to work fine. I can't remember exactly how old the drive is, but the SMART Data shows 50,102 power on hours, which according to my calculations is about 5.7 years of power on.
My questions:
- If files are corrupted, will they always be detected and reported each time in the CHKDSK scan? Or does this only report 'new' corruptions since last scan? I am concerned there may other files corrupted in the past that I might not know about, other than the 2 that it reported.
- What does State 5 of the CHKDSK actually do? Could there be other problems Stage 5 detects, that Stage 4 would not, that would have affected any files? (I'm not too worried about physical damage as I'll replace it, I'm more worried about file corruption and loss.
- When I get my new HDD, as it is only data and not program installation files, can I simply temporary copy the folder structure elsewhere, power off the PC, replace the old drive with the new one, and then manually copy that folder structure back? What checks can I do, to make sure this works 100% correctly, or is it enough to rely on Windows saying file movement completed?
- Considering these error messages, once I've swapped drives, could it be feasible to fully reformat the old drive and potentially still use it? Or, considering the errors and age, is it likely there is physical damage / drive is starting to fail?
