I have a wifi mesh setup at home, with many many devices connected to it. As far as I knew (until earlier this afternoon) the IP addresses were all managed by the wifi router. However I discovered today (while trying to move files from one to another) that one of my Raspberry Pis is connected to the wifi on a different IP subnet. The wifi and all the other devices use the range 192.168.68.x, but this one RPi is 192.168.50.x. The router does NOT list it as a connected client, but it IS connected to the internet, and connects via wifi through my router.
I was trying to move files from it to another RPi via SSH but they don't see each other, either by hostname or by IP address. I connect to both using Putty from my Windows PC, connecting to them using the hostname, so clearly things are working, just not as expected.
So I have a couple of issues - first is how I can tell the RPi to use the wifi given IP address (and then get onto correct IP range and seen by the router)... Well if I can resolve this issue, then hopefully it solves my second issue of sending files from one RPi to the other (should be able to do that using SCP, right?
Is there a way to make SCP work with the current weird setup? My Putty connection seems to be connecting via IPv6, it resolved the hostnames to each of those. I can ping the hostname from my windows PC, but not the 192.168.50.x IP address. All weird
Any ideas?
Cheers,
Mike.
