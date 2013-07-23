Thread: Printer problem

My Epson XP 640 has decided it is not going to print for me. It printed OK yesterday. Today when I told it to print I am told the printer is in an "Error State" I clicked on the connection check it starts the check but only gets as far as 5%. It is connected by USB cable, normally to a rear port. I tried the front port - no joy, i had an old cable tried in front port, again no joy. I bought a new cable which doesn't work either. The printer has power, I have turned off both the computer and printer to no effect. Can anyone help?
