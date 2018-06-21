I came across this just recently and remembered it from my childhood in the 50s:
A wigwam for a goose's bridle.
A wigwam for a goose's bridle is a phrase, meaning something absurd or a nonsense object, or latterly "none of your business". It is an old English phrase from the United Kingdom which later found particular favour in Australia, where its first recorded use is in 1917, and also in New Zealand.
It is a saying that I had forgotten about until I heard someone mention a bridle and it set the cogs of the old brain whirring.
So, do you remember the saying? If so you must have a few years behind you.
I remember my father, when I asked what something was, he would reply, with a grin, "A wigwam for a goose's bridle," so I was still none the wiser.
