  Today, 03:09 PM #1
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,871

    Do you remember this saying? Then you must be old!

    I came across this just recently and remembered it from my childhood in the 50s:

    A wigwam for a goose's bridle.

    A wigwam for a goose's bridle is a phrase, meaning something absurd or a nonsense object, or latterly "none of your business". It is an old English phrase from the United Kingdom which later found particular favour in Australia, where its first recorded use is in 1917, and also in New Zealand.

    It is a saying that I had forgotten about until I heard someone mention a bridle and it set the cogs of the old brain whirring.

    So, do you remember the saying? If so you must have a few years behind you.

    I remember my father, when I asked what something was, he would reply, with a grin, "A wigwam for a goose's bridle," so I was still none the wiser.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 03:15 PM #2
    kenj
    kenj is online now
    Retired old codger kenj's Avatar
    Join Date
    Nov 2006
    Location
    Nhapier
    Posts
    6,382

    Default Re: Do you remember this saying? Then you must be old!

    I think you've done that one before Roscoe

    Ken
  Today, 03:55 PM #3
    Zippity
    Zippity is offline
    Member Zippity's Avatar
    Join Date
    Dec 2004
    Location
    Capital City
    Posts
    4,576

    Default Re: Do you remember this saying? Then you must be old!

    My Mum (bless her soul) used to use that phrase, frequently
    A married man should forget his mistakes. There's no use in two people remembering the same thing!
  Today, 05:16 PM #4
    Roscoe
    Roscoe is online now
    Sowndz Grate Roscoe's Avatar
    Join Date
    Oct 2005
    Posts
    3,871

    Default Re: Do you remember this saying? Then you must be old!

    Quote Originally Posted by kenj View Post
    I think you've done that one before Roscoe

    Ken
    No, I don't think so, Ken. If I had, the repeat police (Bevy, I believe) would have swooped by now, but not a sausage.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
