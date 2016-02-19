Had to take mum down.
Not hospital, wouldn't do that..just the after hrs place. As they can xray and do casts or splint braces....
Bit shocking, $42 for ACC non CSC, and $110 for non ACC public holiday/weekend charges. Geez.
There were some people there because they don't have a GP at all.
Anyway: She fell on the concrete and now there is a lump mid forearm and extensive bruising.
I was there with Graham too, he'd fallen on the concrete.
I was telling the triage nurse, as my mum was saying oh it's just a bump......yeah like you have bumps sticking up out of our arm normally don't you.
I said to nurse, they took husbands BP, 130/60 and said oh lovely and I was alarmed and said no, that's high for him.
They looked at me funny, no it's not high, I said he is always 50...not 60, for a few years...it's high suddenly.
I got ignored. 2 weeks later he was dead.
Oh she says, he died of what? Pneumonia I said.
He didn't have a fever, didn't have chest pain...but a sudden jump for no reason at all in BP?
Anyway we sat there for 3.5 hrs, as others who turned up went ahead...I told her, they triaged you, you bottom of list.
No food since 5:30am...I was getting worried as she does take Lantus...so they moved us to this room and again we waited. Offered her a water...hmm, no carbs or sugar in water....
Still nothing as they then had an ambulance turn up for some patient....but all I wanted really was an arm splint brace, I had a look in room and all small, kids, or XL.
She decided to go so I had a rummage at home in my brothers stuff and one of his braces fits nicely.
GP nurse can't even see her till 28th. So that will do.
