Results 1 to 2 of 2
  1. Today, 03:24 PM #1
    bellbird
    bellbird is online now
    Senior
    Join Date
    Aug 2007
    Location
    Christchurch
    Posts
    475

    Default INTEL CPU query re updating drivers

    System is: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4440 CPU @ 3.10GHz. RAM 8 GB. Nvidia GTX750Ti. Windows10 21H2. OS build 19044.2130.
    Under optional updates - Driver updates I see that there have been no updates related to Intel since 2016-2017 (System, Ports, Other Hardware etc). On checking the Intel website there is a tool to identify products and update drivers so I'm wondering whether to download it and see what it suggests. I know nothing about how a CPU works so would appreciate some advice. Thanks
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
  3. Today, 05:17 PM #2
    Driftwood
    Driftwood is online now
    Senior Member Driftwood's Avatar
    Join Date
    Jul 2007
    Location
    Central Otago
    Posts
    3,152

    Default Re: INTEL CPU query re updating drivers

    I wouldn't, your windows updates should look after that.
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Updating drivers
    By Krad in forum PressF1
    Replies: 1
    Last Post: 11-09-2015, 03:07 PM
  2. Updating Drivers
    By Zippity in forum PressF1
    Replies: 5
    Last Post: 19-09-2008, 11:31 PM
  3. Updating all drivers
    By springa886 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 4
    Last Post: 03-06-2007, 09:08 AM
  4. Intel onboard audio query
    By sunhawk in forum PressF1
    Replies: 7
    Last Post: 04-10-2006, 03:48 PM
  5. updating drivers
    By mark c in forum PressF1
    Replies: 6
    Last Post: 15-11-2003, 12:21 PM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources