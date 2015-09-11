System is: Intel(R) Core(TM) i5-4440 CPU @ 3.10GHz. RAM 8 GB. Nvidia GTX750Ti. Windows10 21H2. OS build 19044.2130.
Under optional updates - Driver updates I see that there have been no updates related to Intel since 2016-2017 (System, Ports, Other Hardware etc). On checking the Intel website there is a tool to identify products and update drivers so I'm wondering whether to download it and see what it suggests. I know nothing about how a CPU works so would appreciate some advice. Thanks
