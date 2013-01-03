Seen on the news last night. There was a ram raid at Mt Smart Stadium and the thieves stole some football jerseys owned by The Mad Butcher. When interviewed he said, "Bring them back and I'll forgive you."
I thought, that will make a difference. That will make the thieves want to bring them back.
Don't be silly. They could not care less. They are most probably thinking of how much they can make by selling them, so I doubt if he will ever see them again. If they can't sell them the thieves will most probably dump them.
What makes him think that they have any scruples? Silly if he thinks that.
