  Today, 08:48 AM #1
    Roscoe
    Default The Mad Butcher - that will make a difference.

    Seen on the news last night. There was a ram raid at Mt Smart Stadium and the thieves stole some football jerseys owned by The Mad Butcher. When interviewed he said, "Bring them back and I'll forgive you."

    I thought, that will make a difference. That will make the thieves want to bring them back.

    Don't be silly. They could not care less. They are most probably thinking of how much they can make by selling them, so I doubt if he will ever see them again. If they can't sell them the thieves will most probably dump them.

    What makes him think that they have any scruples? Silly if he thinks that.
    It is better to wear out than to rust out.
    - Richard Chamberlain, Tour of the Hebrides

    Us husbands are a sorry lot.
  Today, 10:17 AM #2
    Bryan
    Default Re: The Mad Butcher - that will make a difference.

    They had better care less! As he also said, he has friends in all sorts of walks of life, gangs included.
  Today, 10:38 AM #3
    kenj
    Default Re: The Mad Butcher - that will make a difference.

    Agree Bryan, I wouldn't like to cross him. Great bloke that he is, he would be a hard man under all that. Good on him though, I hope he gets them back!

    Ken
