We all understand that from time to time most websites will have problems which require a fix.
So many fail to put up an advisory notice. to alert us and we can relax knowing that the problem is being addressed.
The reason for this post today is Lotto. Yesterday morning via BNZ Internet I paid a sum to top up my Lotto online account.
Today, approx. Noon, I logged on to Lotto and was "upset" to see the payment not showing on my account -so i could not buy a $12 ticket.
I then sent a message via Chatbot. Initially i got b back a BS reply saying, "on website there is an existing terms notice saying can take up to 3 business days".
I persisted back and forth pointing out that standard banking practice between 4 big banks is next day and that has always occurred in past also mentioning that lotto is a long-established payee on my BNZ Internet banking. I next asked" is there an undisclosed IT problem at Lotto? or should i check with Westpac (Lotto's banker) stating that I did not think so because Pensions went through routinely last night."
Only then did i get an admission that Lotto was having problems and that many customers from all the other banks had also complained.
I said in the Chat box "all this could have saved, me, other customers, and Lotto Staff, a lot of unnecessary time if Lotto had put out an Advisory notice on their website"
I got back a reply "good idea, Neil, thanks."
Surely what I suggested was merely commonsense or am I too fussy?
Bookmarks