I know with a IT group many of us are into gaming etc ... or they may have other interests like photography. Speaking of the masses out there. PCs were said to be unpopular and then it may had been laptop's turn. For a typical family or household do they still use much PCs or laptops? That is after the kids leave school / university. We often hear that the kids have a laptop for uni but some adults just use their phone or tablet. Are much families gonna fire up MS Office on a weekend or take their laptop to the coffee shop these days?
Someone spoke to me about my second hand laptop I got several years ago. I just seldom use it and I said some years ago it would prob be my last laptop and if not for my photography there may not be a use of my PC.
Cheers.
