Results 1 to 1 of 1
  1. Today, 07:48 PM #1
    micky
    micky is online now
    xyeovillian micky's Avatar
    Join Date
    Feb 2005
    Location
    Tauranga
    Posts
    263

    Default WD 3TB red sata nas drive to use as extra storage desktop PC

    I have just bought a used WD 3TB red sata nas drive to use as extra storage desktop PC.

    Problem being I've messed up the hdd recognised in disc management but unfortunately made the wrong choice mbr or gpt .

    So at the moment In disc management its 2048.00GB Unallocated and (746.5GB Unallocated and can't access this drive to format

    I was recommended to will have to wipe the drive and start again.. I would advise using mini partition tool

    Tried that and you have pay to use it!

    Is there another way to get access to the full 2.7 GB
    Attached Thumbnails Attached Thumbnails Click image for larger version.  Name: 2.7gb.PNG  Views: 0  Size: 4.5 KB  ID: 11416  
    Reply With Quote Reply With Quote
« Previous Thread | Next Thread »

Similar Threads

  1. Cloning Server RAID1 SATA drive to SATA SSD
    By Geek4414 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 23
    Last Post: 02-04-2017, 11:42 PM
  2. Extra Hard Drive
    By darkoverlord123 in forum PressF1
    Replies: 9
    Last Post: 15-07-2013, 03:41 PM
  3. Extra users in 'C' drive
    By Whenu in forum PressF1
    Replies: 3
    Last Post: 28-03-2012, 05:58 PM
  4. folders & extra dial-up connection appearing on desktop
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 24-09-2001, 09:11 AM
  5. The extra floppy drive
    By in forum PressF1
    Replies: 0
    Last Post: 13-03-2000, 05:05 AM

Bookmarks

Posting Permissions

  • You may not post new threads
  • You may not post replies
  • You may not post attachments
  • You may not edit your posts
  •  

Forum Rules

Reviews
Resources