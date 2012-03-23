I think National's latest thinking is still over reliant on its perceived "rich mates" followers base by saying it will remove the 39% rate and the Brightline Test. (Property investors).
In view of the struggles many people are facing with rising costs (and many were already struggling before the recent increases) I believe that a more productive approach for any political party would be to increase the scope of the 10.5% tax rate (on first $14.400 of income) to a higher figure e.g., $20,000. This would help far more people than those who are paid more than $180,000 p.a. -which is where the 39% tax rate kicks in.
The so called "trickle down" benefits theory has long been proven to be BS.
For those who want to do the arithmetic the saving in tax would be $392 (being the extra level $5,600 income ($20,000-$14,400) at 10.5% v at 17.5%). =$392.
This may not sound much, but every $ saved would help most. If the limit was raised to $25,000 the annual tax saved would be $742.
I am a retired Accountant (obviously not one of the high $ elites).
Comments please
Bookmarks