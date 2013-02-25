We used to live in a bungalow and the previous owners had painted all the wood white, even the doors which were made of Canadian Redwood - even the paint could not hide the grain. Sacrilege!
We began stripping the paint off the interior doors but it was very hard work - there were five doors. Then someone told us about a firm that dipped the doors to remove the paint, so we took the doors there and had them back in a couple of days. SO much easier!
We are now in our second house and we do not have the same amount of wood but do have a wooden front door that has been varnished and the sun has attacked the varnish so we need to remove that to repaint.
We took the doors from the bungalow to be dipped about 40 years ago and so don't remember the name of the firm that dipped them.
The question is: Does somebody know of a firm that we can take the door to, in Auckland, to have it dipped?
Thanks for your help.
