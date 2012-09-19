Over the years with the use of smart devices the storage size might not be sufficient. Do any of you subscribe to online storage like Apple, One Cloud or Google? If you don't do have solutions to work within your allowance.
Over the years I had to delete my mobile phone images off it and move it to my desktop PC which I use Adobe Lightroom for my photography. A number of photographers I know use Backblaze but that might not provide the same features directly related to a smart device. It doesn't for example backup images off the phone but instead requires you to sync them to a computer first.
