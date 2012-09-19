Results 1 to 3 of 3
  Today, 11:44 AM #1
    Nomad
    Wanderer
    Curious - do you subscribe to online storage?

    Over the years with the use of smart devices the storage size might not be sufficient. Do any of you subscribe to online storage like Apple, One Cloud or Google? If you don't do have solutions to work within your allowance.

    Over the years I had to delete my mobile phone images off it and move it to my desktop PC which I use Adobe Lightroom for my photography. A number of photographers I know use Backblaze but that might not provide the same features directly related to a smart device. It doesn't for example backup images off the phone but instead requires you to sync them to a computer first.


  Today, 12:16 PM #2
    piroska
    Senior Member piroska's Avatar
    Re: Curious - do you subscribe to online storage?

    Never. I have tons of room, some saved movies too.
    Also have 3 back up drives, one died a while back, haven't bothered replacing it. 4 is enough for now...
  Today, 12:38 PM #3
    psycik
    Re: Curious - do you subscribe to online storage?

    I use icloud (apple storage), only because it makes like easier for backing up iphones.

    But all photos are phoned home to my server (via nextcloud), where they are duplicated and backed up internally.

    I also pay for backblaze backup, but that's not technically storage..
