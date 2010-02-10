I have an old Bitfenix ITX case that I would quite like to reuse but somewhere along the line the USB 3 cable to the side panel got munched at the motherboard end and is completely unusable.
Does anyone know where I can source the parts ? My case is a bitfenix colossus mini itx and it shares the same layout and side panel design with the Prodigy, just has a different front and different case feet.
these ones look pretty much perfect but I'd rather source local and if it costs too much maybe I just bin the case and buy a cheap new one.
https://www.amazon.com/Female-Screw-...45&sr=8-1&th=1
Any thoughts ?
